Fans got a shock when Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced that she was battling myositis. It is an auto-immune condition which causes inflammation in the joints. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had to undergo steroid treatment in the US. The actress said that her body felt different every day and she had to felt vulnerable about her situation. When she was seen at the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam, a website commented that Samantha Ruth Prabhu had lost her old glow and charm. Many had slammed the portal. Varun Dhawan who stars in Citadel with her strongly called them out on social media.

Tamannaah Bhatia gave an interview to a portal about how women actors are under intense scrutiny. She told Pinkvilla that they are looked upto as aspirational figures when it comes to fitness standards or great skin. She said that it is a myth that actors look good 24z7 for 365 days of the year. Tamannaah Bhatia told Pinkvilla, "I think what happened to Sam (Samantha) was really unnecessary and I think something very similar had happened to me after Covid-19. I hope people realize that someone is recovering from a health condition." Well, it is sad that people simply forget that actors are humans too!

Tamannaah has been in the news for her alleged relationship with Vijay Varma. They two were reportedly seen kissing at a New Year's Bash in Goa. An onlooker shared the video and it went viral. They have not said anything about the matter. But Vijay Varma also shared a post on Valentine's Day which left people damn curious. Tamannaah and he worked on Lust Stories 2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in action. She is doing kickass scenes in the freezing climate of Serbia. We hope that people get the cue and understand that actors also suffer due to medical issues.