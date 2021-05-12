Tamil actor and Vijay's Ghilli co-star, Maran, passes away at 48 due to COVID-19 complications

Tamil actor Maran, who shot to fame for playing the role of Vijay's onscreen friend in superhit film Ghilli, passed away on Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications. He was 48. Also Read - Thuppakki, Pokkiri, Theri, Ghilli; 5 movies of Ilayathalapathy Vijay that are simply mind-blowing

Director Pa Ranjith took to Twitter to share the sad news of Maran's passing. Mourning his untimely demise, he wrote in Tamil, "Unbearable sorrow..Maran anna who always showers unbridled love. Your daughter is crying that she did not even see your face!! I have no words to pacify !! Be safe, guys!!” Also Read - Pokkiri, Thuppakki, Ghilli; 5 kickass movies of Vijay we can NEVER forget!

Arya, who has worked with Maran in Sarpatta Parambarai, also mourned his loss on Twitter. "Heartfelt condolences to #Maran Anna’s family and friends. Can’t believe this. Will miss you anna #RIP,” he tweeted. Also Read - Illayathalapathy birthday special: Vijay’s 5 best dance numbers!

Maran was reportedly admitted to a hospital in his hometown Natham. He was being treated for COVID-19 and on Wednesday he succumbed to the deadly virus. Neelam Productions also tweeted about Maran's death saying, "A gem of a person who gave his 100% in everything he did! Heartfelt condolences to #maran Anna's family and friends."

Heartfelt condolences to #Maran Anna’s family and friends. Can’t believe this. Will miss you anna #RIP pic.twitter.com/4xKjFj2iSP — Arya (@arya_offl) May 12, 2021

The popular actor was also a singer, folk dancer and stuntman. He got his first recognition for his role in Ghilli. He then went on to star in Dishyum, and Vettaikaaran. He has also featured in Rocking Star Yash's action masala entertainer KGF: Chapter 1. He will be last seen in Pa Ranjith's upcoming film Sarpatta Parambarai which stars Arya and Kalaiarasan. A character poster of the film had revealed that Maran would be playing the role of Maanja Maaran in the film.