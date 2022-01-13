Tamil actor Siddharth in legal trouble despite his apology to Saina Nehwal; offended woman files case – deets here

's co-star Siddharth has been ruling the headlines of late because of his controversial tweet. It all began with Siddharth responding to a tweet made by ace shuttler Saina Nehwal. She made a comment on PM Narendra Modi's security breach incident, and Siddharth responded to it. However, his tweet was considered as derogatory and rude thanks to the use of words like 'cock' and more. He soon started trending on social media with netizens asking Twitter to block his account. Yesterday, he extended an apology to Saina Nehwal. Despite that, news of a case getting filed against him in Hyderabad has been reported. Also Read - Siddharth-Saina Nehwal row: Ace Badminton player REACTS to actor's apology; here's what she has to say

As per latest reports, a case has been filed against Siddharth by cybercrime wing of Hyderabad Police after a woman complained about the tweet he made. News agency PTI reported that a case has been lodged under IPC Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act as revealed by a senior officer.

With this, the controversy seems to be far from over for Siddharth. In his apology, he mentioned that he did not mean to disrespect Saina Nehwal and that he is a 'staunch feminist'. He wrote, "I, however must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth."