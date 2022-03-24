Tamil actor Simbu's car runs over a homeless man in a shocking accident; here are all the details

This is tragic, As per reports, a car registered under Tamil actor Silambarasan ka Simbu ran over a homeless man on Wednesday right. Reportedly the 70 old year man suffered injuries on his head, hips and legs and was rushed to the hospital in Chennai, where he could survive. As per reports, police have even arrested Simbu's driver in connection with the accident. The accident took place around 8.30 on Wednesday night. The victim was a pavement dweller named Munuswamy and was crawling across the road when the Innova car owned by Simbu ran over him when trying to take a turn. The report states, In CCTV footage the accident has been shared on social media, where car is seen fleeing after the incident took place. Bystanders can be seen running after the car to chase. Munuswamy was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital by the bystanders where he died later. As per reports by DTNext, the police have arrested the car's driver Selvam. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam gets a villain; Janhvi Kapoor-Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu film deets OUT and more

The Tamil actor Simbu is the son of yesteryear actor T Rajendar. The police have not clarified whether there was a bay family member inside the car when an accident took place. Also, his family has yet not commented or released any official statement on the matter.