Another celebrity death has shocked the film industry, this time, the Tamil film industry to be specific. Young Tamil actress Pauline Jessica, who went by the stage name, Deepa, was found dead in her apartment after she allegedly took her own life as per the initial police report. The police found her cadaver hanging in one of the rooms of her home, and for now have chalked it down to death by suicide. The death of Tamil actress Deepa has shaken the industry again, after it had barely recovered, following the death of lyricist Kabilan's daughter, Thoorigai, who had reportedly also committed suicide as her parents were forcing her to marry against her wish.

Tamil actress Deepa committed suicided due to her love life

Word is spreading that Deepa, whose real name was Pauline Jessica, took the extreme step to end her life merely at the age of 29, with her a promising career in Tamil cinema lying before her, because of probably untenable issues in her love life. As per reports, she was deeply in love with someone and could no longer cope with the issues that arose in her relationship, eventually leading to drastic measures. Though everything points to a suicidal death at this point, an investigation has still been launched into whom she was involved with as also other possible angles.

Tamil actress Deepa film roles

So, which popular movies had Deepa been a part of? Well, as mentioned earlier, there's Vaidhaa, which had released earlier this year. She was also seen in a small role in acclaimed Tamil film Director Mysskin's superhit thriller, Thupparivalan. Other than these, it's said that Deepa had a few interesting offers in her kitty, and those who worked with her as also those whom she was set to collaborate with in future are equally shocked.