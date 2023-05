Popular South actor comedian and director Manobala who was also a producer passed away on 3rd May 2023. He breathed his last at the age of 66 in Chennai. He was admitted in a private hospital in the capital of Tamil Nadu for liver-related issues. According to his publicist, he was unwell and for over 10 days he was receiving treatment for a liver ailment. He left behind his wife Usha and son Harish. Actor-director GM Kumar confirmed the sad demise. Also Read - From Squad to Aranmanai: 5 New shows and movies releasing in November to watch on ZEE5

The South film industry is in utter shock with the passing of . Many celebrities have remembered the actor-director on his death. Megastars Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan, Dulqueer Salmaan, Ranjith, and more have paid homage. Rajinikanth is deeply saddened by the death of his dear friend. He tweeted in his regional language paying condolence to his family and prayed may his soul rest in peace. Filmmaker Bharathiraja wrote his student’s death is an irreparable loss for him and the Tamil film industry. Also Read - Aranmanai 3 Trailer: Arya and Raashi Khanna starrer horror-comedy is a total spookfest

The death of the veteran director has instigated several condolences on social media. Kamal Haasan wrote that it is a great sadness to learn the passing away of a good friend who was a director, actor, and producer. He also paid condolences to his grieving family, friends, and fans. Dulqueer Salmaan remembered his fondest memories of working with him on films. He also recalled how warm kind and full of love was Manobala. Also Read - Mookuthi Amman trailer: Goddess Nayanthara’s devotional comedy vaguely reminds us of Paresh Rawal-Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God

RIP Manobala sir ! You were always warm, kind, constantly making us laugh and full of love. I have only the fondest memories of our times on our films together ?? @manobalam pic.twitter.com/x7tKE4D4Mj — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) May 3, 2023

Heartbreaking to hear that Director/Actor #Manobala sir is no longer with us.

Was a true pleasure to work with you sir!

You will be surely missed! ?

Condolences to family, friends and loved ones...#RIPManobala pic.twitter.com/Ou2QBGsYLs — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) May 3, 2023

Sad to hear the sudden passing away of the Multi faceted actor #Manobala sir ? May his soul rest in peace, Om Shanti ??

Strength to family members & friends.#RIPManobala pic.twitter.com/urnd1hE5iZ — Manoj Manchu??❤️ (@HeroManoj1) May 3, 2023

A friend, philosopher and guide #manobala sir is no more ??? it is disheartening. Very active EC member in our #nadigarsangam . Great loss to our film fraternity. Am running short of words...? #ripmanobala sir ? true legend has left us paralyzed ???? pic.twitter.com/DvXTAYycu2 — Prem Kumar (@premkumaractor) May 3, 2023

Manobala has predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry. He started his carrer working as an assistant director to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja with Kamal Haasan’s reference. He has worked in over 700 films and has directed 40 films and produced too. His remarkable works include , Pillai Nila, , Kaatrin Mozhi, Oorkavalan, and Chakra. The talented actor was also known for his comedy roles. He has also directed television serials.

We pay our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the departed.