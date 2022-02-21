Tamil director Vignesh Shivan, who is known for his films like , and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, has recalled his fond memories of directing his idol aka Captain Cool MS Dhoni for a small video for Chennai Super Kings. The director is apparently a very big fan of the cricketer. To express his admiration for Dhoni, Vignesh penned a long heartfelt note titled 'My Favourite Story of Myself' wherein he also talked about the time when his mother wanted to click a picture with him. Also Read - Atharva aka MS Dhoni again displays why fans love him to bits before embarking on his superhero odyssey – watch video

So many years back, my mom used to be in-charge of the security for the IPL cricket players. She being an Inspector of police, she had access to all places. I've seen her talk in Tamil to Dwayne Bravo once! Lol. I used to ask her and somehow, stand in one corner of Park Sheraton hotel to get a glimpse of my Idol -- MSD! I've followed him all my life. Always been an ardent fan and a far away student!

"There are times when I have handled situations during shooting, during failures, during success or many other situations. I would just imagine how MSD would react to such a situation and I would do the same while working with a team of 100 members everyday! You need leadership skills and I've always followed my Idol!" Vignesh wrote on Instagram.

"Coming back to the mom story I used to stand for long hours and when he walks and gets into the house, I've always wished why can't the bus be parked somewhere longer! One day, my mom had a chance to get a pic with MS Dhoni but I wasn't able to !!! Even she couldn't help me get one even though she had access! So it's always been a dream for me to meet him. Take a picture at least once in my lifetime!

"Then comes life, the work we do. And the blessings and prayers of our loved ones! Through an angel, certain good things happened & eventually whatever I manifested was happening behind me only to get me an opportunity to direct a small video for CSK with my icon! I said 'action' 36 times! Like a little boy counting with his fingers, every time I said 'action' and thanked God and the universe for making me direct the video! Lucky me.

"And during a short break, I showed him the picture that my mom took. That's the first picture I've posted. And then later, brought my mom and made her meet him. In my shooting. My set. For close to 10 mins at least. Manifestation, perseverance definitely works! Surreal, I felt then. This humble man was too sweet! Too down to earth and very endearing making every second around him count! One of the major dreams came true. Special thanks to the blessed angels in my life!" he concluded.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will soon make his OTT debut with mythological sci-fi web series titled Atharva: The Origin. He took to Facebook, a few weeks ago, to reveal his first look from the graphic novel, based on writer Ramesh Thamilmani’s work. In the video, Dhoni was seen in an animated avatar of that of an aghori fighting against a demon army on a battlefield. The web series is backed by Dhoni Entertainment which was launched in 2019 by Dhoni and his wife Sakshi with the documentary Roar Of The Lion. Atharva: The Origin is a mythological sci-fi that explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori. It is an adaptation of an unpublished book written by a debutant author.