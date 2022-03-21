Telugu actress Gayathri aka Dolly D Cruze dies at 26 in tragic car accident at Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Gayathri aka Dolly D Cruze, who gained popularity with Telugu web series Madam Sir Madam Anthe, following her fame garnered through her YouTube channel, Jalsa Rayudu, as well as by being an Instagram influencer, passed away at just 26 years of age, after the car she was traveling in met with a ghastly accident in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area. She was returning home with her friend, Rathod, who was driving the car, late Friday night, 18th March, after Holi celebrations when the fatal accident took place. As per reports, Rathod, who also passed away, lost control of the car before it hit a divider on the road and overturned.