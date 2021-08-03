Thala Ajith's Valimai's latest track Naanga Vera Maari has a Nayanthara connect – find out

Yesterday, the first track of Thala Ajith's Valimai titled Naanga Vera Maari was released and in no time it turned out to be a chartbuster. The high-on-energy track, which celebrates Thala's 30 years in the entertainment industry, is crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Anurag Kulkarni. While the song is shattering records on social media, you would be surprised to know that the lyrics of this track is penned by Nayanthara's boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Vignesh expressed his gratitude towards Valimai team and tweeted, "Thank you #Hvinoth & Valimai team for the great opportunity yet again to write a song for #Thala." The film, which is touted to be the most expensive film in Ajith's career also features Huma S Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa and Pugazh in pivotal roles.

BLAST YOUR SPEAKERS?? Thank you ? #Hvinoth & Valimai team for the great opportunity yet again to write a song for #Thala #ValimaiFirstSingle https://t.co/m3h2gjUDf6#30YearsOfAjithKumar #valimai — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) August 2, 2021

While we all know that RX 100 fame Kartikeya Gummakonda is playing the lead antagonist in the film, the plot of Valimai revolves around him and his biking gang, who are street bikers and are engaged in illegal things and Thala Ajith is taking on this gang as a kickass cop, who wants to eradicate the crime completely. In the film, we will see multiple bike chasing scenes and reportedly both the stars have not used any body double or VFX to perform these stunts, so that it looks authentic on the silver screen. The makers of the film are planning to release the film during the festive weekend of Diwali this year. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.