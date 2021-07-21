Thala Ajith's wife Shalini to make a comeback after 20 years with THIS mega-budget period drama? Here's what we know

Popular Kollywood actress and Thala Ajith's wife was one of the biggest names in the showbiz as she started her career as a child artist and later featured in 's cult-classic Alaipayuthey along with . Though after her marriage with , the actress stayed from acting and concentrated on her family life. But the latest reports suggest that she is all set to make a comeback after 20 years with yet another Mani Ratnam project, which is Ponniyin Selvan, where she will have a small yet effective role. Well, we hope this news turns out to be true as it will be a treat for all her fans. Also Read - Red lips, wet hair: Throwback to when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned into a seductress and wooed five men

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, the features the ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, , , , Jayaram, , Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai will portray Nandini—wife of Chola Kingdom's Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar and Nandini's mother—Mandakini Devi's part, who was a mute 
 queen. Though the primary focus will be on Nandini's life. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel and will narrate the story of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Raja Raja Chola I. Interestingly, Mani has worked with Vikram, Karthi and Aishwarya in films like Raavan, Guru and Kaatru Veliyidai. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and the music is composed by AR Rahman.

On the other hand, Thala Ajith will be next seen in Valimai, which also stars Kartikeya and in key roles. The plot of the film revolves around him and his biking gang, who are street bikers and are engaged in illegal things and Thala Ajith is taking on this gang as a kickass cop, who wants to eradicate the crime completely. In the film, we will see multiple bike chasing scenes and reportedly both the stars have not used any body double or VFX to perform these stunts, so that it looks authentic on the silver screen. The makers are planning to release the film during the Diwali weekend at the box office.