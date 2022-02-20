Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth starrer to be produced by Boney Kapoor? The filmmaker BREAKS silence

’s movie announcement is no less than a celebration for his fans. His movies always trend on social media, and since morning #Thalaivar170 has been trending on Twitter. There have been reports that the superstar has decided on his 170th film and it will be produced by and directed by Arunraja Kamaraj. Well, fans of Rajinikanth have been super excited about the film, but Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to clarify whether he is producing the film or not. Also Read - Khushi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in a yellow co-ord set; sisters Janhvi Kapoor-Anshula, father Boney Kapoor can't stop gushing

Kapoor tweeted, "Rajni Garu has been a friend for years. We meet regularly and keep exchanging ideas. Whenever we finalise a film to work together on, I shall be the first person to announce it. You will not have to get such 'leaked ideas'."

Well, Chennai Times had reported about Thalaivar 170. A source had told the daily, "Arunraja, who is presently directing 's Nenjukku Needhi, the Tamil remake of Article 15, had developed a script specifically for the , and was hoping to narrate it to him one day. When he had revealed his idea to the makers of his current film — Boney Kapoor and Raahul — they were excited by it and managed to get him an appointment with Rajinikanth. On Friday afternoon, the trio had met the actor in his Poes Garden residence. After hearing Arunraja's narration, Rajinikanth has told them that he likes the script, and has agreed to star in it."

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of Valimai which stars , Kartikeya Gummakonda, and in the lead roles. The Tamil film is all set to release on 24th February 2022. It will also be hitting the big screens in Hindi.