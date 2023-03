Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Jailer. As fans are eagerly waiting to see him in Jailer a big update has been announced. The producers of Ponniyin Selvan have made an official announcement about the megastar’s next film. The popular production house Lyca Productions has reunited with Rajinikanth for a fourth film after 2.O, Darbar, and Lal Salaam which is under production. The actor’s next film with PS 1 makers is tentatively titled Thalaivar 170 and a major announcement has been made about the same. Also Read - Jailer vs Indian 2: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to have a mega clash at the box office [Full Report]

Lyca Productions today announced that their next project Thalaivar 170 will be directed by Jai Bhim director TG Gnanavel. The production house is extremely happy and honored in collaborating with Rajinikanth. Taking to Twitter the producers shared a poster along with a note on their official handle. Announcing the news they shared their feeling of associating with for Thalaivar 170, which will be directed by TG Gnanavel. And will score the music for the film.

Director TG Gnanavel impressed everyone with his debut movie Jai Bhim starring . The film grabbed global attention in no time after its release. The shooting will commence soon as it is scheduled for a 2024 release. As per reports, Thalaivar 170 is based on a true incident and will deliver a powerful message just like the director's debut film Jai Bhim. Rajinikanth is said to play a cop in Thalaivar 170. The makers are hoping for a grand celebration in 2024.

The megastar is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jailer which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He will then start filming for Lal Salaam which is helmed by his daughter Aishwarya. This is touted to be a sports drama and Rajinikanth will play an extended cameo. Jailer is said to release on 14th April and will face a box office clash with 's .