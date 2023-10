After the grand success of south superstar Rajinikanth’s recently released film Jailer, the craze surrounding his next film is at an all-time high. The actor will next be seen in the tentatively titled film Thalaivar 170. On Tuesday, the makers of the upcoming film announced the arrival of new cast members on board with their black and white posters. In an exciting update, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil joined the cast of Thalaivar 170. Other supporting cast members of the Rajinikanth film were also announced by the makers. The film will be directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel and is expected to be released worldwide next year. Also Read - Waheeda Rehman to be honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, check the previous winners of the highest film award

Rana Daggubatti, Fahadh Faasil join Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 170

On Tuesday, Lyca Productions' official Twitter account announced that Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil have joind the cast of Thalaivar 170. In addition, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan have also been announced as pivotal cast members. Check announcement tweets here:

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and called the collaboration of Rana, Fahadh and Rajinikanth 'the biggest thing ever'. One user commented "Casting is getting bigger and better for #Thalaiar170." Another user wrote, "Stellar Star Cast with Ultimate Performers. #Thalaivar170 Slowly Reaching to a PAN Indian Movie."

Anirudh Ravichander, who recently composed songs for Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, has also got on board as the music director on Thalaivar 170. Which such anticipation surrounding the film, Thalaivar 170 is expected to beat create new box office records.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in the action-drama film Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film released theatrically on August 11 and collected over Rs 650 crore at the worldwide box office. Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu featured as supporting cast members in the film while Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff appeared in special cameo appearances.

Apart from Thalaivar 170, Rajinikanth will also be seen in Thalaivar 171. The film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Known for films like Master, Kaithi, Vikram, the filmmaker has already begun work on the film and is simultaneously working on the post-production work of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.