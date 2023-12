Lokesh Kanagaraj has worked with Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay in Vikram and Leo. Both the films have worked very well and now he is all set to direct superstar Rajinikanth. Thalaivar 171 is the most awaited film and people are excited about Rajinikanth's collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh Kanagaraj is working with his team of writers on giving finishing touches to his script. Amidst this, he is planning to bring in a big Bollywood star for an extended appearance in his film led by Rajinikanth. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dunki advance bookings: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create history at the box office for the third time in a single year

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Lokesh Kanagaraj wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan in the film. The source shared that Lokesh even met Shah Rukh Khan and gave him an overview of what he intends to make and Shah Rukh Khan even liked the subject and has immense respect for Rajinikanth. However, he politely conveyed his decision to not do the film.

Shah Rukh Khan made appearances in films like Brahmastra, Rocketry, and Tiger 3 and hence, now wants to keep himself exclusive for standalone feature films. King Khan also informed Lokesh that he has an extended appearance in his daughter, Suhana Khan's theatrical debut, The King with Sujoy Ghosh. As per the source, SRK said that another appearance might not be good for him.

Lokesh Kanagaraj understood SRK's situation. The source added that SRK is now open to doing a standalone solo film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Lokesh then approached another actor for it. Lokesh discussed the same part with Ranveer Singh.