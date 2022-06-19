Thalapathy 66: First look of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to be out on THIS date

Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his 48th birthday on 22nd June 2022, and fans of the actor are expecting some announcements and updates about his upcoming movies. Now, here’s some exciting news for all the fans of Vijay. The first look of Thalapathy 66 will be out on a day before the actor’s birthday, 21st June 2022. The makers of the film took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They posted, “HE IS RETURNING... #Thalapathy66FLon21st #Thalapathy66 Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @iamRashmika @MusicThaman @Cinemainmygenes @KarthikPalanidp.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Exciting deets about Prabhas’ Project K, Vijay's Thalapathy 66 first look update, and more

Fans excited for Thalapathy 66 first look

Well, fans are looking forward to the first look and title announcement of Thalapathy 66. A fan tweeted, "#Thalapathy66 most awaited first look on the eve of #ThalapathyVijay birthday. Looking forward!" Check out the other tweets below…

Thalapathy 66 title leaked

While the makers have not yet officially announced the title, a couple of days ago E-Times had reported that the movie has been titled Vaarisu in Tamil and Varasudu in Telugu. Reportedly, will be seen in a cameo in the movie, but there's no official announcement about it.

The moviegoers are excited to watch Vijay and Rashmika on the big screen together. The film is reportedly slated to release on Pongal 2023.

While announcing the film, Rashmika tweeted, “Ok now this feels like something else… Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight..”