Thalapathy 66: Rashmika Mandanna locked as Vijay's heroine?

There is tremendous buzz around Thalapathy Vijay's next movie. Fans are desperately waiting to get some details about Thalapathy 66. Well, today might be the day when the lead heroine of the film will be announced. On social media, the buzz is that something very special regarding Thalapthy 66 is going to be announced today evening. Since morning, fans are trying to guess what the special news is. Many have even concluded that the makers are going to announce the name of the heroine of the film and many are guessing that it is Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna.

It is Rashmika Mandanna's birthday today and going by the traditions that have been followed for some time, fans do expect some big news to drop on a special day. So it is being anticipated that the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's next will announce that Rashmika Mandanna is the lead heroine. This is just the guesswork of fans. The confirmation from either of the parties is yet to come.

Talking about the lead heroine of Thalapathy 66, names of many actresses have made it to the internet. Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, it was being speculated that maybe roped in to feature opposite Thalapathy Vijay. Reports also had it that Bollywood actress will make her Tamil debut with this film. Well, all the rumours would be put to rest, when the makers make the big announcement today.