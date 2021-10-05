Thalapathy 66: THIS megastar's daughter to star in Thalapathy Vijay's bilingual? Here's what we know

On September 26, we saw a big announcement in Kollywood with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Thalapathy 66. Known for directing films like Brindavanam, , Maharshi and others, Vamshi Paidipally will collaborate for the first time with Thalapathy Vijay for this bilingual project, which will also mark the first Tamil production venture of SVC. The film is expected to go on floors once Thalapathy Vijay wraps up the shooting of Beast. While fans are eagerly waiting for this venture, the latest reports suggest that the film show a strong bond between father and daughter and makers have approached 's daughter to play a key role in the film. Also Read - It's OFFICIAL! After Vikram, Kamal Haasan to collaborate with THIS 5-time National Award winner for his next

#Thalapathy66... Sharing with you all an exciting update about my next film with The #Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir, Produced by #DilRaju garu & #Shirish garu under my home banner @SVC_official pic.twitter.com/R24UhFGNlW — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) September 26, 2021

Since Mahesh Babu is close to Vijay, Vamshi, and Dil Raju, he is more than happy to allow his daughter to do this film. Interestingly, the film was announced on World Daughters Day. As per the reports, the actor has charged a whopping amount of Rs 115-120 crore for this project, which will make him the highest-paid Tamil star. The production house will target to release the film in Diwali next year. Also Read - BIG NEWS! Vamshi Paidipally officially announces Thalapathy 66 with megastar Thalapathy Vijay and producer Dil Raju – deets inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SitaraGhattamaneni (@sitaraghattamaneni)

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, it also features and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar (known for helming Nayanthara's Kolamavu Kokila and Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor) and produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. It marks the Kollywood debut of the actress. Beast marks the fourth collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Sun Pictures after Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar. The music of the film will be composed by . The film is scheduled to hit the screens in 2022. Also Read - Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor to have a worldwide theatrical release on THIS date