Thalapathy 66: TITLE of the Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer directed by Vamshi Paidipally LEAKED?

After Beast, the next big release of Thalapathy Vijay is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, set to release for Pongal 2023. Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady while Prakash Raj, Prabhudeva and others are on board as key supporting characters. Vamshi Paidipally, who's previously made his mark in Telugu cinema with hits like Brindavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri and Maharshi, will direct the movie while S Thaman will score the music. While all that has definitely got moviegoers excited, the question on everybody's lips now is what will Thalapathy 66 be called? Well, we've got that dope on the Vijay starrer. Also Read - TRP Report Week 23: Dheeraj Dhoopar's EXIT benefits Kundali Bhagya, Banni Chow Home Delivery surprises alongside Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Thalapathy 66 titled Vaarisu

As per a report in ETimes, Thalapathy 66 has been titled Vaarisu in Tamil and likewise, will be named Varasudu in Telugu. Of course, no official confirmation has arrived yet from verified source about the title of the Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, also featuring Prakash Raj and Prabhudeva, but as per the ETimes report, it's likely to be the the names suggested above. An official announcement on the title of the Vamshi Paidipally directorial is expected to be made on 22nd June 2022, the occasion of Vijay's birthday.



Thalapathy 66 first look and Mahesh Babu cameo

Earlier, a few pics from Thalapathy 66 sets appear to had leaked that got the internet buzzing. Apparently, one of Thalapathy Vijay’s looks from the film besides one of Rashmika Mandanna’s looks, too, made their way online. Director Vamshi Paidipally is said to have imposed a strict a ‘no phone’ policy on the sets henceforth. Nevertheless, fans relished the pics, especially those of the gorgeous set from Thalapathy 66. Check the out above... Among other news from the movie, Telugu cinema superstar Mahesh Babu is expected to make a smashing cameo, the announcement of which is expected to take place soon after the title is announced. Also Read - Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi shines on screen as Vennela; this Venu Udugula directorial is worth all the wait