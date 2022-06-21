After Beast, the next big release of Thalapathy Vijay is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, set to release for Pongal 2023. Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady while Prakash Raj, Prabhudeva and others are on board as key supporting characters. Vamshi Paidipally, who's previously made his mark in Telugu cinema with hits like Brindavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri and Maharshi, will direct the movie while S Thaman will score the music. Now, the latest we hear is that Thalapathy 66 could be Vijay's first multiverse film. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to OPEN UP about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya on Karan Johar's show?

Thalapathy 66 to be Vijay's first multiverse film

Word is that Thalapathy 66 could follow Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram's path by becoming Vijay's first multiverse films. The internet and Thalapathy Vijay fans are buzzing with excitement over the possibility of the superstar's upcoming movie, which ties up with previous titles from his filmography, and speculations are now running rife with which Thalapathy Vijay movies will Thalapathy 66 tie up with in a multiverse story, just like how Vikram recently did with Kaithi and the 1986 Vikram.

Thalapathy 66 titled Vaarisu

Another question that's on everybody's lips and has definitely got moviegoers excited is what will Thalapathy 66 be called? As per a report in ETimes, Thalapathy 66 has been titled Vaarisu in Tamil and likewise, will be named Varasudu in Telugu. Of course, no official confirmation has arrived yet from verified source about the title of the Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, also featuring Prakash Raj and Prabhudeva, but as per the ETimes report, it's likely to be the the names suggested above. An official announcement on the title of the Vamshi Paidipally directorial is expected to be made on 22nd June 2022, the occasion of Vijay's birthday.

Among other news from the movie, Telugu cinema superstar Mahesh Babu is expected to make a smashing cameo in the film, the announcement of which is expected to take place soon after the title is announced.