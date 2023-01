Sanjay Dutt swooned the audience with his fierce look and fabulous acting in Yash starrer KGF 2. Fans went gaga over his role in the action film more than Rocky aka Yash. The actor is now all set to become a villain again for another south film. Sanjay Dutt joins hands with Lokesh Kanagraj for his upcoming movie with Thalapathy Vijay. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant arrested by Mumbai police: check list of celebs who went to jail for shocking reasons

Tamil production house Seven Screen Studios announced that they have brought Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on board for Thalapathy 67. The makers released a poster of the actor to disclose the happy news. Sharing the news on social media the banner is esteemed to welcome Sanjay Dutt to Tamil cinema. The highly anticipated movie is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks the 67th film of his career.

Sanjay will play the role of antagonist in the tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. This will be 's debut in Tamil cinema, earlier he played a villain in the Kannada film KGF 2. After the massive success of the action drama Sanjay will once again play the negative character for a regional film. The Khalyanak of Bollywood will now take over the south movies as well.

Check out the new poster

Sanjay Dutt shared his thoughts on joining the film stating when he heard the one-liner of Thalapathy 67, he knew in that exact moment that he had to be a part of this film and he is thrilled to start this journey. Thalapathy 67 is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj it is co-produced by S S Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. , , and will also play a leading role in the movie which is scheduled to release by the end of 2023.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt last appeared in alongside . Next, he has Baap with , , and . It is a crime drama slated to release this year. Recently he hinted at a collaboration with , the Munna bhai pair will soon make a comeback but the movie remains untitled. He will also share the screen with in Bijoy Gandhi’s Ghudchadi.