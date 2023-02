Thalaptahy Vijay’s next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 is making headlines all for the right reason. The movie has already piqued the curiosity among the audience long before its release. Fans are waiting for the movie and the makers are unveiling interesting updates fold by fold. Earlier they had announced the launch of Thalapathy 67 followed by multi-starrer cast list. Now the latest report is that the movie has locked its streaming partner. Also Read - Kiara Advani tries on her final bridal lehenga before marrying Sidharth Malhotra; here's how she'll look as the bride [Watch Video]

The team of Thalapthy 67 flew to Kashmir on Tuesday to shoot the first sequence. While await for a sooner release we have learned that the movie has already sold its digital rights to a streaming giant. Yet to be titled Thalapathy Vijay's movie is said to be streamed online on Netflix. Post its theatrical release, the movie will be available on OTT on Netflix. After important updates regarding the film this is the major update fans have been waiting for.

Netflix announced the happy news through its social media account. Sharing the Thalapathy 67 poster which reads digital partner Netflix, the streaming platform revealed that the movie is coming their way when it will be dropped from theaters. Netflix is jumping with excitement to be the official streaming partner of Thalapathy Vijay's next big movie.

The makers recently announced that they have roped in Bollywood actor , Ponniyin Selvan star , , and Mathew Thomas. After playing a villain in Yash starrer KGF 2, Sanjay is all set to extend his Khalnayak aura down the south. Thalapathy 67 will mark Sanjay Dutt's debut in Tamil cinema.

Thalapathy 67 is a gangster film directed by Lokesh Kanagraj and produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banners of Seven Screen Studio. The ensemble cast includes, Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Menon, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Trisha Krishnan. The makers are planning to release the movie later this year.