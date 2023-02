And finally, the name of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer movie has been announced. It is called LEO. Yes, you read that right. Thalapathy 67 is now Leo. The movie is written and directed by none other than Lokesh Kanagaraj who has previously helmed films such as Kaithi, Master and Vikram. Thalapathy Vijay is reuniting with Lokesh after Master which got widespread love and adulation. And now, the tease of Leo has left fans excited and eager for October 2023. Fans cannot contain their excitement and have been showering praises on Vijay and the teaser. Also Read - Thalapthy 67: Vijay and Trisha Krishnan big-budget gangster film gets a title Leo

Thalapathy Vijay's Thalapathy 67 is now called Leo

Since the last couple of days, Thalapathy 67 has been trending in Entertainment News. And now, it has grabbed headlines again. The teaser of Leo is just simply great. It begins with Vijay making liquid chocolate. Yes, you read that right. Leo is seen making chocolate while some big guys with swanky cars are planning to give him a visit. While they come unannounced to his doorstep, Leo is enjoying the process of making chocolate. It seems there's a flashback sequence in the teaser as Vijay is seen sporting two different looks. He has one sophisticated look and one rugged look.

Watch Thalapathy Vijay in Leo teaser video here:

Fans shower praises on Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

Ever since the teaser was released, fans have been going gaga. In one year, Thalapathy Vijay is going to entertain fans twice. Firstly, he entertained everyone with Varisu and now, he is gearing up for Leo.

