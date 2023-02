Thalapathy Vijay is in the next phase of his career after basking in praise for the success of his latest release Varisu. He is gearing up for his next film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj as the actor-director duo reunites again for a project whose working title is Thalapathy 67. The movie holds a fascinating ensemble cast and the new one to get on board is Trisha Krishnan. After announcing the star cast the team flew to Kashmir to start the first sequence shoot. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more: Top South Indian actresses and their most shocking controversies

Trisha Krishnan joins Thalapathy Vijay in his highly-anticipated movie directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. The cast of the movie is getting better and better with actors like Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Gautham Menon, and others coming on board. The makers announced the cast sharing their poster on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Among others, the newest one to enter is Trisha Krishnan who will share the screen with the actor after 14 years. This will be 5th film of the pair.

The team flew to Kashmir on Tuesday to start the shoot and Trisha was spotted boarding the flight. is grateful to be a part of this iconic project featuring some of her favorite people and an immensely talented team. The yet-to-be-titled film will begin the first schedule in the picturesque location of Kashmir, India. A few pictures of the team flying from Chennai to Kashmir surfaced on the internet confirming that they will soon start the shoot.

Thalapathy 67 director Lokesh Kanagraj confirmed that it will be a gangster film and it won’t be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The movie is bankrolled by S S Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studio. It is a big-budget movie co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. The ensemble cast of the film features , , , , , Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and Sandy Master. Thalapathy 67 is scheduled to release by the end of 2023.