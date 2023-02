The star cast of Thala[athy 67 is getting bigger and bigger with the addition of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Ponniyin Selvan actress Trisha Krishnan. On Tuesday the production house Seven Screen Studio announced the onboarding of the star cast to the team. Among others, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan have also joined Vijay in his upcoming big-budget movie. The two popular actors shared their thoughts on being a part of Lokesh Kanagraj's directorial. Also Read - Thalapathy 67: Trisha Krishnan joins Vijay in Lokesh Kanagraj directorial, team starts shoot in Kashmir

The movie went on floor and the makers shared exhilarating updates keeping the excitement of the action thriller on the edge. They announced the same sharing poster of the star cast. For Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan, they are esteemed and extremely happy to welcome them on board. Sharing thoughts about his debut Tamil movie, Sanjay said when he heard the one-liner of Thalapathy 67, he knew at that exact moment that he had to be a part of this film and he is thrilled to start this journey. On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan expressed that she is grateful to be a part of this iconic project featuring some of her favorite people and an immensely talented team.

Check out star cast poster

Trisha and Vijay will come on the screen after 14 long years and this will be their 5th collaboration. After KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt is spreading his villain magic down in the south. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 will be his Tamil debut and second movie in the south after Yash starrer KGF. Recently, the makers announced their project with Thalapathy Vijay and revealed the exciting list of the star cast. The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Trisha Krishnan.

Thalapathy 67 is a special project helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj and produced by SS Lalit Kumar under 7 Screen Studio's banner. The team is now shooting a sequence in Kashmir and planning to release the film in theaters later this year.