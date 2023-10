Fans of Thalapathy Vijay are waiting for Leo. The Lokesh Kanagaraj movie is coming on theatres on October 19, 2023. He will be seen in an action packed avatar in the movie which has other big names like Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Sanjay Dutt. Now, there is a new update about Thalapathy 68. It seems actress Meenakshi Chaudhary has been roped in as the female lead. The movie will be made by Venkat Prabhu. The film is a story about a father and son. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a double role. One of them is that of a RAW agent. The shoot of the film will start from October 3. Also Read - After Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Aamir Khan to venture into South Indian films with THESE projects?

Thalapathy Vijay to romance Meenakshi Chaudhary in the movie?

Model and actress Meenakshi Chaudhary is reportedly going to be his leading lady. She has done a couple of movies in the South like Kolai, Khiladi, HIT: The Second Case. Meenakshi will be seen in Guntur Karam as well. She is from Haryana and a pageant winner. The actress has said in earlier interviews that she is a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay. Fans of the Leo superstar have dug up those old videos and are showering love on the young lady.

Meenakshi Chaudhary now has a number of projects in her hand. She has four to five films lined up. The actress is one of the leads in Guntur Karam. Thalapathy 68 will shoot in Chennai for some days post which they will have a long outdoor schedule. Yuvan Shankar Raja is going to be the music composer. Thalapathy Vijay has worked with different actresses in his past four to five films. Fans are loving his fresh pairings.