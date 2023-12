Thalapathy Vijay fans are always super excited for his movies. This time he is teaming up with Venkat Prabhu for Thalapathy 68. The shoot is happening in full swing. Of late, there were rumours that the film could be titled Boss or Puzzle. But now reports suggest the film is titled something else altogether. Producer Archana Kalpathi said some days back that the real title would be unveiled very soon. She said it is not Boss or Puzzle. Also Read - Thalapathy 68: Vijay to be paired with Meenakshi Chaudhary? Netizens dig out her old video fan-girling over the Leo star

Just saw all the updates. Thank you for the love ❤️ Keep calm and wait for the real one very soon @vp_offl is cooking something special. It is definitely not Boss or Puzzle ? Happy Morning everyone ❤️ #Thalapathy68 — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) December 20, 2023

Is this the title of Vijay's new film?

It is being reported that the title of Thalapathy Vijay's 68th film is GOAT [Greatest Of All Time]. Fans are super excited and trending about the same on social media. It seems the movie is based on a time travel concept. This Venkat Prabhu film will come out in summer 2024. In the movie, we will see Thalapathy Vijay is the look of a 19 year old. The younger character will come for a ten-minute flashback in the film. It seems they have spent Rs six crores for the CGI. He will be in his usual look in the rest of the film. Also Read - After Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Aamir Khan to venture into South Indian films with THESE projects?

Nanba #Thalapathy68 Title G.O.A.T ahh ?? pls sullunga — Vijay Rasigan ?? (@XRasigan) December 23, 2023

#Thalapathy68 - According to Valaipechu, The Title is said to be "G.O.A.T" (Greatest of all Time)..? Thalapathy Vijay | Venkat Prabhu pic.twitter.com/9MDZWC0ipm — ajin (@ajin__king__) December 23, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay is on a high after the success of Leo. The movie made by Lokesh Kanagaraj made above Rs 600 crores at the box office. It also starred Trisha, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja. The music composer of Thalapathy 68 is Yuvan Shankar Raja. The movie star cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer and Yogi Babu. Also Read - Top South cinema news today: Allu Arjun wins Best Actor for Pushpa, RRR sweeps National Awards and more