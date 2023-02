One of the most loved filmmaker and actor combos in Tamil films is Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee. In the past, they have given hits like Theri, Mersal and Bigil. It seems they are all set to collaborate again. Thalapathy Vijay is now busy working on Leo, which is a movie by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Kashmir schedule of the movie has begun. According to Pinkvilla, Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay will start work on the movie from September 2023. It seems he has got a nod on the script from Thalapathy Vijay and the makers. He will begin work on the screenplay. He is now waiting for the release of Jawan. There is immense buzz around the Shah Rukh Khan movie. Also Read - Pathaan to Varisu: Blockbusters Indian cinema has witnessed in the first month of 2023

It seems the shoot of Jawan will end in March 2023. It seems the film with Thalapathy Vijay is an action drama. Sun Pictures is expected to be the producer of the movie. There was also talk of AGS Entertainment financing the big budget extravaganza. Filmmaker Atlee who became a dad recently is a bonafide hitmaker. Sources have told the portal that Thalapathy Vijay will be the lead in all probability unless something goes really wrong. Atlee is also looking at making movies with the likes of Jr NTR and Allu Arjun.

After the success of Pathaan, the stakes are high for Jawan. Many feel that it will take a bigger opening given the popularity of Atlee in the South. The cast has Vijay Sethupathi as the main villain. Nayanthara is the leading lady of Shah Rukh Khan while Sanya Malhotra plays a crucial role. Yogi Babu has also confirmed that he is a part of the project. Thalapathy Vijay will make a cameo appearance as the Inspector from Theri.

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is a huge blockbuster. It has made more than Rs 300 crores worldwide. The film was directed by Vamshi Paidipally.