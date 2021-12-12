Tamil actor Vijay, who is fondly called as Thalapathy by his fans, has become the most tweeted actor in the south film industry for the year 2021 beating the likes of several other popular south stars. Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer registers INSANE Baahubali-level pre-release business – theatrical, OTT, satellite, audio rights SOLD for this much

Twitter India tweeted a list on Sunday that featured the top 10 south actors. In the list, Telugu star emerged second while was placed third. The fourth place went to Tamil star while Telugu actors Junior NTR and took the fifth and sixth places, respectively. Also Read - Happy birthday Rajinikanth: Sachin Tendulkar, Dhanush, Mammootty and others flood Twitter with beautiful wishes for Superstar – view tweets

The seventh spot went to Tamil superstar , who celebrates his birthday on Sunday and the eighth, ninth and tenth spots went to actors , and , respectively. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Alia Bhatt complains Ram Charan and Jr NTR ignored her on RRR sets; Samantha Ruth Prabhu burns up the screen in bold item debut from Pushpa and more

Among the actresses, took the first place becoming the most tweeted about actress while and came in second and third. was placed fourth in the list, which had Malavika Mohanan taking the fifth spot. , who has now begun acting in Hindi films, was placed sixth, while came seventh. , and Anupama came in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.

Take a look.

2021’s most Tweeted about actors in South Indian entertainment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EwpGkshZok — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Vijay has completed shooting for his eagerly awaited Tamil action entertainer Beast, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh is all set to allure the audience with her appearance in the upcoming commercial drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As this is the first collaboration of Keerthy Suresh and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, hopes are high for this movie.