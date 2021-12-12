Tamil actor Vijay, who is fondly called as Thalapathy by his fans, has become the most tweeted actor in the south film industry for the year 2021 beating the likes of several other popular south stars. Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer registers INSANE Baahubali-level pre-release business – theatrical, OTT, satellite, audio rights SOLD for this much
Twitter India tweeted a list on Sunday that featured the top 10 south actors. In the list, Telugu star Pawan Kalyan emerged second while Mahesh Babu was placed third. The fourth place went to Tamil star Suriya while Telugu actors Junior NTR and Allu Arjun took the fifth and sixth places, respectively.
The seventh spot went to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who celebrates his birthday on Sunday and the eighth, ninth and tenth spots went to actors Ram Charan, Dhanush and Ajith Kumar, respectively.
Among the actresses, Keerthy Suresh took the first place becoming the most tweeted about actress while Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu came in second and third. Kajal Aggarwal was placed fourth in the list, which had Malavika Mohanan taking the fifth spot. Rakul Preet Singh, who has now begun acting in Hindi films, was placed sixth, while Sai Pallavi came seventh. Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty and Anupama came in eighth, ninth and tenth, respectively.
Meanwhile, Vijay has completed shooting for his eagerly awaited Tamil action entertainer Beast, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh is all set to allure the audience with her appearance in the upcoming commercial drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As this is the first collaboration of Keerthy Suresh and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, hopes are high for this movie.
