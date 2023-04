It is a moment to rejoice for all the Thalaiva fans. Thalapathy Vijay has finally joined Instagram. The actor has been on Twitter and would give updates about his films and more on Twitter. And now, he will have one more social media to handle, well, his team really. But fans are super happy that actor Vijay is on Instagram. They hope to get a glimpse of his life through the photo-sharing app. It has been a couple of hours since Thalapathy Vijay joined Instagram. And guess what, he has clocked 1M followers on Instagram already. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun to KGF actor Yash: South Indian actors' most candid moments with their kids

Thalapathy Vijay becomes one of the celebs to clock the fastest 1M on Instagram

Thalapathy Vijay has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News for his Instagram debut. The Varisu actor has ranked third on the list of celebs to clock the fastest 1M followers on Instagram. Yes, you read that right. BTS' member - Kim Taehyung aka V and Angelina Jolie are in 1st and 2nd place respectively. BTS V gained 1M followers in 43 minutes while Angelina Jolie clocked 1M in 59 minutes. On the other hand, Thalapathy took 99 minutes to clock 1M on Instagram.

Thalapathy Vijay Instagram post

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay's Instagram post, the actor shared a portrait image of himself in a landscape style. He is seen sporting a salt-n-pepper hairstyle and beard. The handsome actor is seen wearing a lined black jacket, white tee and black shades. "Hello Nanbas and Nanbis," he wrote in the caption. The Instagram bio of Thalapathy Vijay says that his account will be handled by his office.

Talking about the followers, at the current time, Thalapathy Vijay has clocked 2M followers already. Fans are welcoming Vijay and trending him on Twitter. They are trending 'Thalapathy on Instagram'.





The number of followers will keep increasing. As y'all know, Thalapathy Vijay has a huge fan following across the country. Talking about the account, let’s see what kind of content Thalapathy will share with his fans. In the meantime, Welcome Thalapathy!