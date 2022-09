Unlike the Telugu film industry, Tamil cinema, much like Bollywood, hasn't ever had an issue of two big male stars sharing screen space in the film. The propensity to this effect has admittedly dwindled over the years both in Kollywood and the Hindi film industry, but that has got more to do with burgeoning budgets and rising actors' fees than the willingness of two big stars to come together. Well, we hear it might finally happen again, and with easily two of the biggest names to ever grace Tamil movies, Thalapathy Vijay and Kamal Haasan, as word is that Asuran Director Vetrimaaran could be the man behind the humongous casting coup. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Thalapathy Vijay on Jawan sets, Aamir Khan-Fatima Sana Shaikh wedding and more VIRAL pictures that turned out to be FAKE

Kamal Haasan might produce and act with Thalapathy Vijay

Vetrimaaran himself had earlier confirmed that he's keen to work with both Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy VIjay and has narrated two different scripts to each of them. Meanwhile, Raaj Kamal Films International, Kamal's production house is currently on a signing spree of top Tamil movie heroes and is apparently keen to sign Vijay for a film. There's strong buzz among Tamil entertainment news circles that said project could be the Vetrimaaran film that he narrated some time ago to Joseph Vijay.