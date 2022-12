Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Varisu, which is scheduled to release on January 12, 2023. Last month, the makers had dropped the first single from director Vamshi Paidipally's bilingual film, Ranjithame, which became an instant hit with the viewers. At the Varisu audio launch, Vijay left Rashmika blushing with his impromptu performance on Ranjithame on stage. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa 2 gets a new leading lady; Allu Arjun attends 18 Pages promotional event in style and more

In the video shared by the official Twitter handle of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), Vijay was seen singing Ranjithame and the superstar also performed the song's hook step. Rashmika couldn't stop blushing as Viijay performed on stage. The video has gone viral on social media platforms.

In another video, Rashmika was seen getting baffled as the audience created a frenzy inside the venue as Vijay walked down the stage and looked on to the huge crowd. Rashmika was seen smiling and shaking her head to match the audience's vibe. People took out their mobile phones and lit up the entire venue with their flashlights. The view was surely breathtaking.

Talking about the Varisu song Ranjithame, Master of melody S. Thaman has delivered a foot-tapping number that is high on energy. Vijay himself has sung the song alongside M.M. Manasi. Rashmika looks stunning in the song. The setting and backdrops look vibrant and flamboyant. She has danced to the peppy number along with Tamil star Vijay on the screen.

Apart from Vijay and Rashmika, Varisu, which is scheduled to hit screens for Pongal next year, will also feature Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, , , Srikanth, , Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha among others.