South superstar Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the blockbuster release of his upcoming high octane action thriller film Leo. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will mark his entry into the filmmaker’s LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) and is one of the most highly anticipated movie releases of the year. While fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for them with the collaboration of the mega actor-director duo, several reports of the film being inspired by a popular Hollywood film have surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the synopsis shared by the makers of Leo is strikingly similar to the one of the Hollywood film A History of Violence that released in 2005.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo inspired by A History of Violence?

A tweet shared by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan revealed that both Leo and A History of Violence shared a similar synopsis on a few booking sites. While the synopsis of A History of Violence described the film to be about “a mild-mannered man who becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions that will shake his family to its very core,” Leo’s official synopsis read, “A mild-mannered café owner becomes a local hero through an act of violence, which sets off repercussions with connections to an old life he left behind, shaking his newly constructed life to its very core."

The similarities between the two synopsis left fans wondering whether the film has been acquired to be a remake of the Hollywood film, or will be inspired by the movie. One fan took to the comments section of the tweet and wrote that Lokesh Kanagaraj might have secured the remake rights and he might add his flavour in the flashback portions of the film. Another fan mentioned that since the filmmaker already has the rights to the film, Leo might be an official remake.

About Leo

Leo marks Thalapathy Vijay’s second big screen outing this year. The actor started the year with a bang with his family entertainer Varisu. The film grossed over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.

Leo marks Vija’s entry into the LCU, which includes films like Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Karthi’s Kaithi. Also starring Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas and Priya Anand in pivotal roles, Leo features Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. Leo is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on October 19, 2023.

Recently, the audio launch event of the film was also cancelled, leaving fans heartbroken. No further date of the event has been announced by the makers yet.