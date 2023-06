Fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj cannot wait for Leo. The movie is coming on October 23, 2023. It is an action packed gangster drama. Thalapathy Vijay fans are very kicked about his collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj who gave us Vikram. The big news is about the fee that Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly charged for the movie. He has overtaken other South biggies like Prabhas, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu who command close to Rs 150 crores per movie. It is being said that Thalapathy Vijay has charged Rs 200 crores for Leo. But there is no confirmation on this from the film's team or anyone close to the superstar. Also Read - Pooja Hegde makes Thalapathy Vijay match Buttabomma hook step in unseen video, fans call Leo actor ‘shy’

THALAPATHY VIJAY RULES THE BOX OFFICE

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most trending actors on social media. He is not very active on social media but his fans make sure that he tops lists every year. Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Rumours of Thalapathy Vijay charging above Rs 150 crores had been doing the rounds since a long time. Some said he was commanding Rs 175 crores for Leo. But Rs 200 crore is an hitherto unheard of amount. The Tamil superstar has one of the best success ratios amongst all actors. With the exception of Beast, which was a moderate success, he has struck gold with Varisu, Mersal, Bigil, Sarkar and other super duper hit films.

OTHER DETAILS ABOUT LEO

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has a big cast. The first schedule happened in Kashmir. The announcement was also made in a very catchy fun way. Known as Joe for his family and friends, Thalapathy Vijay has been working in the industry for more than two decades. His next movie is going to be with maker Venkat Prabhu. It is titled as Thalapathy 68.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the best talents of the South industry. He has said that he wants to make a total of 10 movies and then explore new things in his life. Lokesh has said that he will work on a script for Prabhas once he winds up with Leo.

THALAPATHY VIJAY FANS REJOICE

Thalapathy Vijay fans have been thrilled over this news. As we know, fan clubs of all South and Bollywood stars take the fee hike news very seriously.