Is Thalapathy Vijay jealous of RRR's Naatu Naatu big win at the Oscars in 2023? While the world is hailing this historic moment of Naatu Naatu winning the best original song at the 2023 Oscars, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, and many other biggies from the industry have showered their love and congratulatory messages on the entire RRR team for the iconic win, Vijay has refrained from commenting on social media, which is making fans wonder what is wrong and questioning his ignorance over this superlative win.

What a momentous occasion for Indian cinema. The first song from an Indian production to win an Oscar, Naatu Naatu is truly a phenomenon Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @ssrajamouli @ssk1122 @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 and the team of RRR. More power to you all.. pic.twitter.com/vRMf5fj1Lk — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) March 13, 2023

The South Indian film industry fans are unhappy with this, and they are expressing their disappointment over Vijay's silence over the Naatu Naatu sing win at the 2023 Oscars. While Vijay is close to and both the superstars share a strong bond with each other, there is a strong buzz that Ram will be a part of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, which stars Trisha as the female lead.

Meanwhile, the entire team of RRR cannot contain their excitement and is celebrating this big win, especially Ram and Jr. NTR. Ram even mentioned how his wife Upasana is expecting their first child and the baby is bringing all the luck already.

It was the first time in the history of the Academy Awards that an Indian song was performed on the academy stage. The Naatu Naatu song performance was announced by Deepika Padukone, and the fans were going bonkers with this comical moment and how.