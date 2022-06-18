Thalapathy Vijay will be celebrating his 48th birthday on 22nd June 2022, and it’s a trend down South that ahead of a star’s birthday a common DP is shared to celebrate his/her birthday. The common DP of Thalapathy Vijay is out now, and his Beast co-star Pooja Hegde, took to Twitter to unveil the common DP, and soon #Thalapathy48BirthdayCDP started trending on social media. The CDP (common display picture) has different avatars of Vijay from different movies. Also Read - After Suriya in Vikram, get ready for these smashing CAMEOS of more South stars in upcoming Tamil and Bollywood movies

tweeted the CDP and wrote, "Super happy & excited to launch the Common DP to celebrate Thalapathy @actorvijay sir's 48th Birthday!! #Thalapathy48BirthdayCDP." Well, fans are already super excited for Thalapathy Vijay's birthday.

Meanwhile, fans are also expecting that on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday title of Thalapathy 66 and an update about Thalapathy 67 will be out. Recently, according to a report in ETimes, Thalapathy 66 has been titled Vaarisu in Tamil and Varasudu in Telugu. However, everyone is waiting for an official announcement about it.

Thalapathy 66 stars Rahsmika Mandanna as the female lead, and moviegoers are excited to watch this fresh pairing on the big screen. A couple of days ago, there were reports that might be seen in a cameo in the Thalapathy 66. But, there’s no official confirmation about it.

Talking about Thalapathy 67, recently a report in Pinkvilla stated that Vijay will be seen playing the role of a gangster in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial. A source told the portal, "He plays the role of a gangster in his 40s. While the film narrative has some flashback sequences featuring the younger version of self, a major chunk of the narration will see Vijay in the 40s. He will be sporting a salt and pepper look, and the character presentation will be on the lines of 's Baasha. Be prepared, as the film will see Vijay like never before.”