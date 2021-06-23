Thalapathy Vijay's Master co-star Malavika Mohanan's birthday wish for him is taking Internet by storm - watch video

Thalapathy Vijay celebrated his birthday yesterday. The superstar of Tamil cinema was flooded with wishes from his friends, fans and colleagues. His swag is inimitable but Malavika Mohanan seems to have had some success in Master-ing the mannerisms of her co-star. Both of them have worked together in the film, Master which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This video of Malavika Mohanan has gone viral and how. She has made a reel on the chartbuster Vaathi song from the film. She captioned the reel, "As they say, imitation is the best form of flattery! We can all try, but nobody does it better than you." Also Read - Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay's Beast avatar is a hit with fans; Prabhas' Salaar to release in two parts and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

Malavika Mohanan was one of the female leads in Master where we saw an epic show off between Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay. The film is one of the successes of the year. Thalapathy Vijay is now working on his 65th film. The movie is being made by Nelson Dilip Kumar. In fact, his birthday was just two days before the superstar's. The first look of the movie, Beast, has got everyone super excited. There is a look at how other celebs wished Vijay... Also Read - Dhanush charges double for project with Sekhar Kammula; Pan-India film being made on a WHOPPING budget – deets inside

Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 22, 2021

Happiest birthday to my favourite costar! I’m such a huge fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay ?❤️? — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 22, 2021

Wish happy birthday. Anna pic.twitter.com/CVTSAMIh8l — Yogi Babu (@iYogiBabu) June 22, 2021

Happppy bdayyy @actorvijay sir !! Have the most amazing , happy , healthy and blockbuster year ? — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 22, 2021

The actor was flooded with wishes. Thalapathy Vijay is known for his simplicity and humility along with his massy appeal. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas to hike his fee for Dil Raju's ambitious film, Dhanush announces his first pan-India film and more