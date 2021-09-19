Thalapathy66: Director Vamshi Paidipally shares a major update on his next big project with Thalapathy Vijay and fans can't keep calm

Kollywood megastar Thalapathy Vijay's Thalapathy 66 has been in the news for quite sometime now. While the official announcement of this Tamil-Telugu bilingual is yet to be made, we always see #Thalapathy66 trending on Twitter even when fans share a small update on the film. Well, this time #Thalapathy66 hashtag is trending as director Vamshi Paidipally, who is helming the project, shared a major update about this venture, which will be bankrolled by Dil Raju. Also Read - #Thalapathy66: From the BIG launch to grand festive release – here's all you need to know about Thalapathy Vijay-Vamshi Paidipally-Dil Raju's Tamil-Telugu bilingual

The filmmaker recently attended SIIMA and when asked about Thalapathy 66, he said, "There's an announcement going to come soon you'll know soon and we just don't want to dilute it." Well, this words from Vamshi has created frenzy among the fans and they have flooded the micro-blogging with their requests to unveil the date of the official announcement. Also Read - Thala Ajith's Valimai, Rajinikanth's Annatthe and more: Check out the TOP 5 Tamil films fans are eagerly waiting for – view pics

Thalapathy Vijay - Vamsi Paidipally - Dil Raju, Bilingual Project ~ #Thalapathy66 Announcement Will happen soon ! ?#MASTER @Actorvijay #BEAST — KERALA VIJAY FANS CLUB (@KVFC_Official) September 19, 2021

Yes ! Announcement Coming Soon ~ @directorvamshi about #Thalapathy66 in Yesterday SIIMA Function ,Before Announcement - Team is Not Willing to Dilute it???.#Bsast #Master @actorvijay . — ONLINE VIJAY PILLARS ᵗᵉᵃᵐ (@OVPoffl) September 19, 2021

As per the reports, the actor has charged a whopping amount of Rs 115-120 crore for this project. It is said that the makers will launch this film on the occasion of Dussehra, while it will go on floors in the month February in 2022. The production house will target to release the film in Diwali next year. Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay has delivered several Diwali blockbusters in the past, which includes Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil and others. So, are you excited for the announcement of this biggie? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Beast: Dhanush's brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan charges a HEFTY amount to play the chief antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer?