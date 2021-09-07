Thalapathy66: From the BIG launch to grand festive release – here's all you need to know about Thalapathy Vijay-Vamshi Paidipally-Dil Raju's Tamil-Telugu bilingual

The megastar of Kollywood, Thalapathy Vijay is one of the highest-paid actors of the country. While his last blockbuster Master entered the Rs 200 crore club at the global box office, Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of Beast. Since last few weeks, we have saw several rumoured updates about Thalapathy 66 making their way on social media. It is said that the megastar will make his Tollywood debut with this project as he is collaborating director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. As per the reports, the actor has charged a whopping amount of Rs 115-120 crore for this project. While we are seeing #Thalapathy66 trending on Twitter, the new reports have dominated social media, where we see the release format of this big project. Also Read - Thala Ajith's Valimai, Rajinikanth's Annatthe and more: Check out the TOP 5 Tamil films fans are eagerly waiting for – view pics

#Thalapathy66 launch will most happen by Dusserah! This Tamil - Telugu Bilingual will mark the official entry of @actorvijay in Tollywood. #ThalapathyVijay - Vamsi Paidipally - Dil Raju#Beast #Master#HappyBirthdayMammukka — Bibin benny (ദളപതി ഭക്തൻ )? (@BibinBenny04) September 7, 2021

#Thalapathy66 - is said to be a High budgeted Emotional-action Entertainer with social elements in it.. Announcement to be made on Ayudha pooja..✌️

A Tamil-Telugu Bilingual..?

Shoot starts from Feb 2022..

Diwali 2022 Release..?#ThalapathyVijay #VamshiPaidiPally #DilRaju pic.twitter.com/kjhO2ERKxy — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) September 7, 2021

The latest reports suggest that the makers will launch this film on the occasion of Dussehra, while it will go on floors in the month February in 2022. The production house will target to release the film in Diwali next year. Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay has delivered several Diwali blockbusters in the past, which includes Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil and others.

Well, now we have to wait for the festival of Dussehra to witness the launch of the emotional-action entertainer. So, what are your thoughts on this mega-budget venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.