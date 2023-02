Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie tentatively titled Thapathy 67 has created all the strong buzz needed. The film is the hottest topic trending around in media currently. The makers have been keeping the audience and Vijay fans engaged sharing all the major updates. After launching the film, revealing the star cast, and locking digital partner producer Seven Screen Studios now announced the title. Thalapathy 67 is now titled “Leo - Bloody Sweet” Also Read - Thalapathy 67 on OTT: Vijay and Trisha Krishnan film locks its post theatrical release streaming partner

The movie has been creating massive buzz for its working title Thalapathy 67. However, the film is now officially Leo. Evoking curiosity and interest among people the makers had kept the title under wraps. As the team starts shooting and has unveiled all major updates the makers have locked on the idea to announce the title now. Seven Screen Studios has named Thalapathy 67 “Leo -Bloody Sweet”. The makers announced the title on Friday evening sharing a post on social media. The Twitter handle of the production company dropped the title reveal promo of “LEO” Also Read - Thalapathy 67: Sanjay Dutt gears up to play the antagonist in Vijay’s much-awaited next [Watch Video]

Check out the title reveal promo Also Read - Thalapathy 67: Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt react on being part of Vijay's film and it'll make you excited

Thalapathy 67 team is in Kashmir right now shooting the first sequence as they announce the title, Leo. It is a multi-starrer film bringing on board popular actors like Ponniyin Selvan-I star and Bollywood’s . The film marks the fifth collaboration of Trisha and Vijay after 14 long years. Earlier to Leo the duo appeared together in popular five films. Sanjay Dutt will enter Tamil cinema with this debut after playing the villain in Yash starrer KGF 2.

Leo is said to be a part of director’s Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) however there is no official confirmation yet. Even before announcing the title the film locked its digital partner Netflix. Leo will be available on Netflix for its post-theatrical release. The streaming giant dropped the happy news yesterday.

Leo is the biggest gangster film directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. Headlined by Thalapathy Vijay it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun, , Mathew Thomas, and Mansoor Ali Khan in leading roles. Leo - Bloody Sweet is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar under 7 Screen Studio's banner. The film is in the production stage and will release later this year.