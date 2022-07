Thank You movie starring Naga Chaitanya and directed by Vikram Kumar has released in threatres today, July 22. The film has had a great amount of buzz around it since it brings Naga Chaitanya in handsome than ever before avatar. However, the film produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, has received a big blow on the day of release itself. Thank You has leaked online in full HD version for free viewing and download on torrent sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and more. This will definitely hit the box office collection of the film which has been getting good reviews from critics as well as fans. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya, Hansika Motwani-Simbu and more: 5 ex-couples of Tollywood and their current equation

This is not the first time a big movie has leaked online within a few hours of release in theatres. However, we urge our readers to not watch these films or consume any content on these sites where they are showing leaked content. The various makers of these films have also been urging viewers to watch films and OTT content only on authorized OTT platforms or theatres.

Coming back to the film Thank You, apart from the film also stars Sai Sushanth Reddy, and Malavika Mohan in important roles. Naga Chaitanya's performance, even though it is in a kinda role fans have seen him before, has been getting positive reviews. Apart from the film, Naga Chaitanya is also making news for his recent promotional interviews where he tackled questions about and his divorce. On the other hand, Samantha, who made her debut on Koffee With Karan 7, made some shocking revelation about their relationship.