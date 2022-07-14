Popular South Indian actor will be seen in the upcoming coming-of-age drama Thank You. Recently, the trailer of Thank You was released and a particular dialogue from the upcoming film grabbed the attention of the netizens. In the trailer, Naga Chaitanya is seen playing the role of Abhi, and his voiceover narrative is seen delivering a dialogue that reflects his real-life incidents. Few fans are tagging Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife on social media and are asking her to watch the teaser. Also Read - Thank You: Raashii Khanna has THIS special thing to say about her co-star Naga Chaitanya [Watch Video]

The dialogue loosely translates as "a love that lets go is better than a love that restricts a person in the relationship." On the other hand, fans of Naga Chaitanya are saying that the actor left ex-wife Samantha for the same reason. Both, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha parted ways and announced their separation in October 2021 after four years of married life.

Their legal divorce process is completed and the two have moved on in their lives. On the work front, Naga Chaitanya's Thank You film is all set to hit the theatres on July 22, while Samantha will be seen in Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and more films.