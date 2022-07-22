Naga Chaitanya is super excited and confident about his upcoming release Thank You which is all set to hit the screens tomorrow. While talking to the media about the film, Chay opened up on how COVID and the divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been one of the toughest phases of his life and how he managed to cope. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits to having hard feelings with Naga Chaitanya after separation: 'If you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects'

Life after COVID & divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation last year and this news broke the hearts of many of their fans. Talking about this phase to the media, Chay said, "During this period, I have changed a lot as a person. Earlier I could not open up much. But now I am able to. Feeling very much attached to my family members and friends. It feels very nice to see myself as an entirely new person."

Lesson learnt

Chaitanya says that Thank You movie taught him a lot of lessons for life time. "I learnt to say thank you to people. In fact while shooting for the film I called many important people from my life and thanked them. This film taught me the seriousness of any relationship and why keeping in touch is so important. I think these lessons will be kept in mind forever."

Chaitanya has a lot of scripts in hand and he is yet to choose the one he is going to say yes to. He will next be seen in Dootha, a series by Amazon Prime Video. Dootha will also be directed by Vikram K Kumar who directed Thank You movie. He and Chay have earlier worked for Manam and Hello movies too.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Chaitanya is dating Major actress Shobhitha Dhulipala.