Naga Chaitanya was last seen on the big screen in Bangarraju which also starred his father Nagarjuna in the lead role and it did well at the box office. Before that, he was seen in Love Story which starred Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The movie was a hit at the box office. However, the actor's next release Thank You has failed to create a good pre-release buzz. The movie is slated to release on 22nd July and the trailer and the songs haven't grabbed the audience's attention.

Chay is currently busy with the promotions of the film, and a source has informed BollywoodLife that the actor has a strict diktat for media that no personal questions should be asked. For the uninitiated, the actor has been in the news for his rumoured relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

The source also stated that recently during an interview in Hyderabad when one of the journalists asked him a personal question, the actor walked out of the interview. Later, his team tried to maintain that he went out for a tea break.

Love Story was 's first film after his separation from . The source informs us that during the promotions of Love Story he had cleared that no personal questions will be asked, and now, the actor has the same demand while promoting Thank You.

Directed by , Thank You also stars Raashi Khanna, , and . The movie is produced by Dil Raju, and recently, in an interview with 123Telugu, he praised Chay’s performance in Thank You. Dil Raju stated, “He is improving with each passing film these days. In Thank You, he has done a wonderful job and will surprise everyone with his maturity.”

Apart from Thank You, Chay will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s next directorial. The actor will also be making his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s web series Dootha.