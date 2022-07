Naga Chaitanya has just delivered the biggest flop of his career in terms of losses as also one of the biggest disasters in the Telugu film industry not just of 2022, but in entire history of Tollywood. We're, of course, talking about his latest release, Thank You, in case you've been living under a rock and haven't even got the slightest whiff of the disastrous opening it took at the box office, followed by steep declines in the days that followed. However, the debacle of Thank You, seems to have affected Raashii Khanna far more than it has Naga Chaitanya according to certain reports. Also Read - Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trends again; netizens upset with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan due to their past statements [View Tweets]

Raashii Khanna Telugu movie career in deep trouble

As per reports in both web portals Telugu cinema and 123 Telugu, Raashii Khanna has given three back-to-back flops in Telugu cinema, including World Famous Lover, Pakka Commercial and now, the disastrous Thank You, with the latter two releasing in the same year, 2022. Plus, she has not a single Telugu movie in her hand at the moment, and according to the aforementioned reports, the combination of all this could severely hamper her career, at least when it comes to bagging more big Telugu films opposite pretty popular actors. Her Tamil film career seems to be unaffected though as she has two eagerly anticipated releases, Thiruchitrambalam and Sardar, in her kitty.

Naga Chaitanya to begin course-correction withbVenkat Prabhu film

As per a recent report in web portal Telugu Cinema, Naga Chaitanya, too, is expected to be treading very cautiously going ahead. His next release is the Amazon Prime web series, Dootha, but since that's an OTT show, the report states that its success or failure won't hurt him as bad, since, primarily being a theatrical actor, he'll be looking at his film choices, particularly his next, Director Venkat Prabhu's Tamil-Telugu bilingual, for which he's supposed to again sit down with the filmmaker and go over every aspect of the script, shoot and post-production with a fine comb. Word is that he's also rethinking whether he should do Sarkaru Vaari Paata Director Parasuram's next movie.