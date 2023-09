Some months back, we found out that Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut in Telugu cinema with the film, Devara. Now, reports are coming that her sister Khushi Kapoor might sign her first South film soon. She is going to debut with the film The Archies which is coming on Netflix. That project is directed with Zoya Akhtar. She will be reportedly seen with actor Atharvaa. This has been reported by Telugu 360. The said project will be apparently directed by Akash, which has worked under Vignesh Shivan. It seems Khushi Kapoor has liked the script a lot. Jawan composer Anirudh Ravichander will score the music for the film. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan bags his second movie?

Khushi Kapoor bagging a lot of films

Khushi Kapoor who is the younger daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi is already making a lot of news. There are rumors that she will feature in the Hindi remake of Love Today, which was one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2022. Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is supposed to be paired with her. Both the sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are keen to work in South Indian films. Boney Kapoor is quite a prolific producer in Tamil movies as well. He has made three films with Thala Ajith, who is a close friend of his.

Atharvaa and Khushi Kapoor to come together

Atharvaa Murali is the son of a Tamil actor Murali. He is known to be very accomplished actor. Some of his notable movies are Paradesi, Navarasa, Immaika Nodgal to name a few. His name also came up in the list of actors who got red card from the Tamil Film Producers body for various reasons. Khushi Kapoor has studied filmmaking in the US. On Instagram, Khushi Kapoor is known for her glamorous hot image. With pan-India being a buzzword, we are seeing a lot of actors travelling from North to South and vice versa.