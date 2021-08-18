The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya building a lavish farmhouse in Goa? Read deets

The most popular couple of the Telugu film industry is Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya who have always managed to give major #lovegoals with their uniqueness and charming personalities. The two manage to paint the town red with their love and we love seeing them together. Both Samantha and Naga are quite active on social media and often share their cute PDA pictures. Also Read - From Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy to Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni: Meet the 5 power-couples of South industry

Well, there is news that actress Samantha and her husband Naga acquired beach-facing land in Goa and are building a lavish farmhouse in the beautiful location. There are reports which state that the construction works on the land have started and a popular architecture company based in Goa is working on the project. Well, the construction is expected to be completed by mid-2022. Also Read - Liked Sarpatta Parambarai? Here are 5 best South sport drama films to watch today on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 & Disney+ Hotstar and more

The power couple met on the sets of their hit film Yeh Maaya Chesave and shared a great bonding. Soon their camaraderie turned into sizzling on-screen chemistry and fans could not wait to see them together. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Post divorce news, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao dance together on the sets of their film in Ladakh – watch video

On the work front, Samantha was seen in the web series The Family Man season 2. She will be seen playing the female lead in Shakuntalam, while Naga is waiting for the release of Love Story.