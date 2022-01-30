National Award-winning actress who gained pan-India popularity with the multiple award-winning web series The Family Man. She recently shared her experience of working with two much-loved actors, and in her upcoming films Virata Parvam and Maidaan. She has now opened up about the dearth of representation of south Indian characters in Bollywood movies who could just speak Hindi with an accent. Also Read - Pushpa: Sam Bahadur actress Sanya Malhotra gives her own twist to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' song from Allu Arjun starrer – watch video

When Priyamani was asked the growing popularity of south content among the Hindi audience, the actress told Bollywood Hungama, "Finally, the talent in the South is also getting recognised. There was a time when earlier we had people like , , , , who ruled Bollywood. And then there was a dearth… you know. We have only Hindi-speaking actors in Bollywood and they used to sort of portray South Indians – could be somebody from Chennai, could be somebody from Kerala – they used to portray them as people who used to not speak Hindi in the normal way - ‘Aiyo, kaisa ji, kya bolta ji’- like that.” Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Bobby Deol's Aashram 3 release date, Bhagyashree's daughter to debut with Huma Qureshi in Mithya and more

Sharing her reaction to such portrayals of south Indian characters on screen, Priyamani said, "I’ve also seen a lot of films like that and I used to think to myself that South Indians don’t speak Hindi like that. But you know, maybe it’s their version. Maybe they have come across some people who did speak Hindi like that. And after a point they stopped that and started getting South technicians to Bollywood. And, we saw a surge of a lot of South Indian technicians coming to Bollywood and making their mark successfully. And right now, I’m very happy that finally South talent is also getting recognised here in Bollywood and South stars are also getting their due." Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyamani and other south actresses who look amazing in shorts

Recently, the teaser of Bhama Kalapam featuring Priyamani was released by Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna. It introduced the curious homemaker Anupama (Priyamani), who earns the wrath of the other residents of her neighbourhood, for peeping into everyone's lives. She also causes anxiety to her husband with this curiosity about others' lives. Tamil actor John Vijay seems to have an important role as well, as he is seen discussing Anupama's dangerous side. Her role blends thriller elements with entertainment.