The Ghost: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sonal Chauhan starrer begins a new schedule in Ooty

Akkineni Nagarjuna has begun shooting for the Ooty schedule of The Ghost. The film also stars Sonal Chauhan in the lead. The Ghost's director Praveen Sattaru shared a BTS scene as they began shooting for the much anticipated high-octane action entertainer. The Ghost is one of the most awaited films for various reasons. It is known for attempting unique concepts and presenting his heroes in a never before seen characters. And it is said that Praveen Sattaru is coming up with yet another novel subject to thrill the audience. He will showcase Nagarjuna in a different avatar.
As they begin The Ghost's new shooting schedule in Ooty, the director shared a glimpse of the mornings. Praveen Sattaru tweeted, "Mornings in Ooty are always magical #TheGhost @iamnagarjuna @sonalchauhan7 @AsianSuniel #NarayanDasNarang #RamMohanRao @sharrath_marar @SVCLLP @nseplofficial #TheGhostDiaries." Check out his tweet here:
The makers of The Ghost recently wrapped a lengthy schedule of the film in Dubai. Sonal Chauhan plays the leading lady in the Nagarjuna starrer had also been a part of the shoot. For the unversed, both Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan will be seen as Interpol officers in the movie.
Apart from Nagarjuna and Sonal, The Ghost also stars Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran. Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar are jointly producing the film under the banners of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners. Mukesh G is handling the cinematography, while Brahma Kadali is looking after the art direction. Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha have been brought aboard as the stunt directors.
