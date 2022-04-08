The Ghost: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sonal Chauhan starrer begins a new schedule in Ooty

has begun shooting for the Ooty schedule of The Ghost. The film also stars in the lead. The Ghost's director shared a BTS scene as they began shooting for the much anticipated high-octane action entertainer. The Ghost is one of the most awaited films for various reasons. It is known for attempting unique concepts and presenting his heroes in a never before seen characters. And it is said that Praveen Sattaru is coming up with yet another novel subject to thrill the audience. He will showcase Nagarjuna in a different avatar. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash surprises Karan Kundrra; Aryan-Imlie as Mr and Mrs Rathore win hearts and more

As they begin The Ghost's new shooting schedule in Ooty, the director shared a glimpse of the mornings. Praveen Sattaru tweeted, "Mornings in Ooty are always magical #TheGhost @iamnagarjuna @sonalchauhan7 @AsianSuniel #NarayanDasNarang #RamMohanRao @sharrath_marar @SVCLLP @nseplofficial #TheGhostDiaries.” Check out his tweet here: Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Tejasswi Prakash looks gorgeous in green saree, Priyanka Chopra's desi avatar leaves fans swooning and more

The makers of The Ghost recently wrapped a lengthy schedule of the film in Dubai. Sonal Chauhan plays the leading lady in the Nagarjuna starrer had also been a part of the shoot. For the unversed, both Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan will be seen as Interpol officers in the movie. Also Read - Dil Dhadakne Do, Kapoor & Sons and more movies that you can binge-watch with your sibling during Siblings Day 2022 weekend

Apart from Nagarjuna and Sonal, The Ghost also stars and Anikha Surendran. Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar are jointly producing the film under the banners of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners. Mukesh G is handling the cinematography, while Brahma Kadali is looking after the art direction. Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha have been brought aboard as the stunt directors.