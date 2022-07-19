The Gray Man star Dhanush OPENS UP on working with Russo Brothers; 'I had to deliver so that they come for more talent in India'

Dhanush is a star performer. The man has come to a long w y, from being a joke by his crew members for becoming a hero to working in a Hollywood film. Is the journey every bit inspirational? Dhanush was seen in The Gray Man and the early reviews by the critics claim that only his presence is the saving grace in the film and that is the biggest compliment for the star. While sharing about his experience in working in the Russo Brothers film, Dhanush said he wasn't nervous at all but felt responsible as he is aware that the West is watching our talent and he should deliver his best and he did it. Also Read - Heeramandi: Is Mumtaz a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project? Actress BREAKS SILENCE

In an interaction with Indian Express, the actor got candid and answered when asked about being nervous or rather pressurised, to which he said, " I was not nervous at all. I felt I had a responsibility, now that the West is watching talents from India, I felt I had to deliver so that they come for more talent from here, that was the only thing I had in mind. Otherwise, I felt no pressure. Working with the Russo brothers was a really simple and smooth process. They talk to you about the characters and they make everything so easy for you. It was really fun working with them".

Dhanush was last seen at Atrangi Re along with and as usual, he left his viewers bowled over his performance and how. Though the film faced a lot of backlash for treating mental illness with insensitivity, Dhanush was praised for his honest performance. The actor was also in news due to his separation from his wife Aishwaryaa which left many hearts broken. The couple announce their separation in January this year and requested to respect their decision and continue to give them love.