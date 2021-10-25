The inspirational story of KGF 2 'Rocking Star' Yash proves you should never give up on your dreams

Post the monstrous success of KGF, Kannada star Yash became a household name. Fondly called as the 'Rocking Star' by fans, the life of Yash is undoubtedly one of the most inspirational stories in recent times. Unlike other star kids, Yash was born at a home with poor financial conditions, where his father was a RTC bus driver and mother a homemaker. But the handsome hunk, who thought that he is made for the big stage, boarded bus to Bengaluru at the 16 with Rs 300 in his pocket. And now, he is one of the most bankable stars of the entertainment industry. The actor is the perfect example of those personalities, who never give up on their dreams under any circumstances. Also Read - Trending South News Today: BTS picture and video leaked from sets of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Court's strange comment on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's defamation suit and more

On the professional front, Yash will be next seen in KGF 2. Talking about the film, it is directed by Prashanth Neel and also features , Srinidhi Shetty, , and in pivotal roles. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films. The action-thriller is the most expensive Kannada film with the budget of Rs 100 crore. Actress Raveena Tandon, who plays the character of a politician in the film, recently revealed details about her character and said, "I am playing a politician, a strong character. She is the hero as well as the villain of the film, with a very interesting story arc." The Hindi version of the film is presented by and 's production banner Excel Entertainment. In a recent statement, Rocky Bhai aka Yash said, "KGF 2 is going to be massive. If you've seen KGF 1, you'll have an idea of what kind of movie it is—KGF 2 will be five-folds of KGF 1!" The film is set to hit the screens on April 14. 2022.